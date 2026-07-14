NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS TRIAL ATTORNEY JOHN GOMEZ TO ANNOUNCE WHISTLEBLOWER RETALIATION LAWSUIT AGAINST CORONA-NORCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Registered Behavior Technician who will speak Thursday at 11 AM at the school district's headquarters in Riverside County Claims She Was Retaliated Against After Reporting Alleged Violations Involving a Special Needs Student's Legally Required Education Plan.

NORCO, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National civil rights trial attorney John Gomez of Gomez Trial Attorneys will announce the filing of a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against the Corona-Norco Unified School District and Sunbelt Staffing during a news conference on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Alejandrina King, a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), who alleges she was retaliated against after repeatedly reporting what she believed were violations of a special education student's Individualized Education Program (IEP) and Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP), as well as other alleged unlawful practices. The complaint also alleges wrongful termination, failure to provide legally required rest periods, and failure to pay all wages owed.

King will publicly discuss her experience for the first time alongside her legal team.

NEWS CONFERENCE DETAILS

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 A.M.

Location:

Corona-Norco Unified School District Headquarters

2820 Clark Avenue

Norco, CA 92860

SPEAKERS

John Gomez , National Civil Rights Trial Attorney, Gomez Trial Attorneys





, National Civil Rights Trial Attorney, Gomez Trial Attorneys Taleah Phillips , Employment Attorney, Gomez Trial Attorneys





, Employment Attorney, Gomez Trial Attorneys Alejandrina King, Plaintiff and Registered Behavior Technician

VISUALS AVAILABLE FOR MEDIA

Plaintiff speaking publicly for the first time





Attorneys announcing newly filed lawsuit





Court-confirmed complaint available for media





News conference outside Corona-Norco Unified School District Headquarters





Attorneys available for one-on-one interviews following the event

BACKGROUND

According to the complaint, King began working as a Registered Behavior Technician in August 2025 through Sunbelt Staffing and was assigned to work with special education students within the Corona-Norco Unified School District. The lawsuit alleges that over several months she repeatedly reported concerns regarding compliance with a student's legally required Individualized Education Program (IEP), Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP), the use of physical restraint, and other practices she believed violated state and federal law.

The lawsuit further alleges that after making those reports, King experienced retaliation, a hostile work environment, and was ultimately removed from her assignment and excluded from working anywhere within the district. The complaint alleges violations of California's whistleblower protection laws, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, failure to provide required rest periods, and failure to pay all wages owed.

The complaint seeks compensatory damages, lost wages and benefits, emotional distress damages, attorneys' fees, costs, and other relief permitted under California law. It also seeks punitive damages against Sunbelt Staffing.

A court-confirmed copy of the complaint will be made available to members of the media attending the news conference.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys