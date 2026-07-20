Attorney John Gomez Celebrates Historic Opening of Gomez Trial Attorneys' First Office in Mexico

New Tijuana location strengthens the firm's commitment to the Cali-Baja region and expands access to legal services for clients with cases in the United States.

By Shane Harris, Director of Communications, Gomez Trial Attorneys

TIJUANA, Mexico, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomez Trial Attorneys has officially opened its first office in Mexico, marking a historic milestone in the firm's 20-year history and further strengthening its commitment to serving clients throughout the California-Mexico border region.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held in Tijuana, welcomed community leaders, business organizations, nonprofit partners, and legal professionals from both sides of the border to celebrate the firm's newest location and its growing binational presence. The new office establishes Gomez Trial Attorneys as the only San Diego-based personal injury law firm with a physical office in Mexico and expands the firm's ability to serve individuals and families whose lives and work span both countries.

Founded in 2005 by nationally recognized trial attorney John Gomez, Gomez Trial Attorneys recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and has grown into what the firm describes as the largest Latino-owned consumer rights law firm in America. Over the past two decades, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion on behalf of injured clients and earned a national reputation for handling complex personal injury, wrongful death, civil rights, employment, and consumer protection cases.

Addressing guests during the ceremony, John Gomez emphasized that the expansion represents more than opening another office—it reflects the firm's long-standing relationship with the Cali-Baja community.

"This office demonstrates our commitment to our Mexico-based clients and to the larger Cali-Baja community," Gomez said during the opening celebration. "As a binational and bicultural law firm, we offer best-in-class legal services to Mexican residents and citizens who suffer harm in the United States through no fault of their own. As a native San Diegan, I know how we are all part of the same community. This physical expansion is simply our way of planting even firmer roots in Mexico."

The firm's new Tijuana office will serve as a client consultation center for individuals who live in Mexico but have legal matters arising in California, including personal injury, employment, civil rights, and wrongful death claims. Clients will be able to meet with the firm's bilingual team closer to home while continuing to receive representation in California courts.

David Arreguín, Managing Attorney for the California-Mexico Corridor & Attorney Relations, said the office reflects the realities of the region's cross-border community.

"For many families, the border is not a barrier—it is part of everyday life," Arreguín said. "People live in one country, work in another, and maintain strong personal and professional ties on both sides. Our presence in Tijuana allows us to better serve clients where they are while continuing to advocate for their rights in the United States."

The opening also underscored the firm's commitment to investing in the communities it serves. During the event, Gomez Trial Attorneys presented charitable contributions to organizations supporting children and families in the Cali-Baja region, reinforcing the firm's longstanding philosophy that community engagement extends beyond the courtroom.

The new office joins Gomez Trial Attorneys' existing California locations in San Diego, Solana Beach, Temecula, Riverside, and El Centro, creating a stronger network of legal services for clients throughout Southern California and Northern Baja California.

As cross-border commerce, employment, and travel continue to grow, Gomez Trial Attorneys says the Tijuana office represents a natural evolution of the firm's mission: providing exceptional legal representation to those who need it most, regardless of which side of the border they call home.

Watch the full grand opening ceremony here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNmyOtk_wbk

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys