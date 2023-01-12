Attorney Juan J. Dominguez Named to the 2023 Super Lawyers® List for the 9th Straight Year

Overall, Attorney Dominguez has been recognized by Super Lawyers 14 times.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Juan J. Dominguez, the Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm has once again been named to the 2023 Super Lawyers® list for excellence in the areas of personal injury, workers' compensation and employment law in Southern California. This marks his 9th straight appearance on the list and his 14th overall.

Juan J. Dominguez - CEO and Managing Partner Dominguezfirm.com

In 1987 Attorney Dominguez started his namesake firm with the goal of meeting the legal needs of all members of the community. Thirty-five years later, The Dominguez Firm's growth and recognition are a testament to the fulfillment of that need. The firm boasts a team of award-winning litigation attorneys backed by a staff of over 130 legal professionals. Today it is one of the most recognizable law firms in California and beyond. "Making the legal process accessible to everyone is at the heart of what The Dominguez Firm does. I'm proud to see my work, and by association, the firm's work validated by inclusion in the Super Lawyers list," attorney Dominguez stated.

The Super Lawyers list was first published in 1991. From the beginning, the goal was to help consumers looking to hire an attorney. Currently, this list is one of the oldest and most respected rating services of attorneys in the legal profession. It is compiled via a strict, patented process that includes peer recommendations, evaluations and research. The final list consists of only 5% of all the lawyers practicing in California every year.

In addition to fighting for the rights of his clients, Attorney Dominguez also actively supports various organizations committed to fighting inequities in the U.S. and abroad. These include those that help the homeless and improve child welfare. His philanthropic work also extends to the multiple yearly scholarships he sponsors for promising students throughout the country.

The lists are published in regional Super Lawyers magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers nationwide. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information please visit SuperLawyers.com.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury, workers' compensation and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 35 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have successfully represented thousands of deserving clients while emphasizing outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 844-268-5426. Available 24/7.

