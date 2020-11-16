Attorney K. Lindsay Rakers Selected to 2020 Missouri Super Lawyers®

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm's Attorney K. Lindsay Rakers has been selected for the 2020 Missouri Super Lawyers® list in the categories of Personal Injury - General and Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice in St. Louis.

Published annually, Super Lawyers® is one of the most highly regarded legal ranking publications in the nation, listing only 5% of United States practicing attorneys from more than 70 practice areas every year. Attorneys much be nominated by a third party and undergo a rigorous review of their entire career to obtain a listing. They are examined using "12 indicators of professional achievement and success," which Super Lawyers® considers to be factors such as experience, honors, awards, verdicts, settlements, community work, and the like. Then, to pass final selection and be included in the published edition of Super Lawyers®, candidates are evaluated before a Blue Ribbon Panel.

Attorney Rakers passed this multi-phase review successfully, as she has every single year since 2016. Her legal prowess has won her clients more than $25 million in settlements and verdicts. Furthermore, she genuinely cares about each and every one of her clients — a passion that began when she was very young. Seeing the difference her grandfather's work as a renowned Illinois judge made in people's lives, Attorney Rakers knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps and help people through the civil justice system as well.

As a partner at The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm, Attorney Rakers has been met with much success in fighting for those injured in a range of accidents, from boat and car accidents to motorcycle and pedestrian crashes. In addition, she handles claims involving dangerous drugs, slip and fall accidents, premises liability, and other forms of negligence. She is acclaimed by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Martindale-Hubbell, the National Trial Lawyers, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm is a personal injury practice serving Missouri and Illinois. Its legal team is dedicated to helping the victims of negligence obtain the compensation they are legally entitled to. The firm is unique in that it has the resources needed to accept complex cases, often bringing them to a favorable outcome. When the stakes are high, contact The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm at tapellalaw.com. For inquiries about Super Lawyers®, visit superlawyers.com.



