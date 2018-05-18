Attorney Kenneth Kasdan is Awarded Best Plaintiff Attorney

Kasdan is considered one of the nation's leading construction defect authorities, achieving over $1 billion dollars in trials, verdicts, arbitration awards, and settlements for his clients in the Western United States. He has practiced law for over forty years and is the senior partner with Kasdan LippSmith Weber Turner LLP, established in 1992.

Kasdan has been at the forefront of construction defect litigation where he has advanced the intersection of science and technology in the advocacy of construction defect claims. He has helped change building codes to protect homeowners' rights and litigated cases with complex issues involving corrosion of building components, sulfate attack damage to concrete, soil subsidence, water intrusion, and wind-related damage. Extensive litigation and multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements has resulted in the construction industry modifying many of its procedures to produce better, stronger, and more durable concrete used throughout the Western United States.

Well known in the national legal profession and a sought-after speaker on construction defect litigation, Kasdan is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bars of California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii, as well as the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) and construction-related associations such as the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and the International Code Council (ICC). Among his many professional activities, Kasdan is a member in multiple states of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the Educational Community for Homeowners (ECHO).

Kasdan earned his J.D. law degree from the State University of New York, at Buffalo, and a Bachelor of Arts degree, Cum Laude, from Bernard M. Baruch College of the City University of New York. Kasdan has been licensed to practice in California since 1976. Kasdan is rated AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubble, the highest rating achievable for both judicial skill and ethics. Since 2009 to the present, he has been selected for inclusion as a Southern California SuperLawyer.

About Kasdan LippSmith Weber Turner LLP

Kasdan LippSmith Weber Turner LLP is a law firm practicing in Construction Defect, Class Action, and Consumer Law with offices in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii* (Hawaiian practice in affiliation with Kasdan LippSmith LLLC). To learn more, visit klwtlaw.com.

