Attorney Kimberly Wilson White Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for 5th Consecutive Year

Attorney White's 2021 selection marks her 5-year anniversary as a Super Lawyers® honoree, as she has been listed in every edition since 2017. Furthermore, in 2009, she obtained Rising Stars recognition, an accolade Super Lawyers® reserves for accomplished legal professionals no older than 40 or still in the first 10 years of practice.

The 2021 North Carolina Super Lawyers® list named Attorney White for the following practice areas in Raleigh:

Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters, is a legal ranking publication nationally regarded as an unbiased and peer-reviewed directory of premier attorneys from over 70 practice areas. To be listed, attorneys must undergo a selection process in which 12 facets of their careers are evaluated, including:

Pro bono work

work Scholarly contributions

Representative clients

Past verdicts and settlements

Other honors and awards

Next, Super Lawyers® candidates are reevaluated by a panel of top-rated attorneys in their primary practice areas. From here, only 5% of United States attorneys pass final selection. Therefore, passing this review five years in a row is an accomplishment worth celebrating and means that Attorney White's practice has consistently remained up to par with the high standards of Super Lawyers®.

Wilson Law, P.A. assists clients in personal injury matters concerning vaccine injuries, negligent pharmaceutical companies, auto accidents, workers compensation and defective products, as well as provides mediation and settlement consulting. As of press time, the firm has recovered more than $27 million for injured individuals. To get in touch with Wilson Law, P.A., visit wilsonlawpa.com

