Attorney Lanny Davis to Hold Telephonic Press Conference to Announce Complaint Filed Against the Bank of New York Mellon with Top Banking Regulator For Alleged Bad Faith Conduct and Conflict of Interest Towards Local California Customer

May 14, 2019, 16:00 ET

Press conference to announce the filing of a complaint against BNY Mellon with one of the nation's top federal banking regulators in Washington, D.C. The complaint alleges that BNY Mellon engaged in dishonorable and bad faith conduct towards its own customer.


Lanny Davis – Washington, D.C. attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC



Robert Sall – California attorney, Sall Spencer Callas & Krueger, ALC



J. Robert Gilroy – Co-Manager of San Miguel Equities, LLC & customer of BNY Mellon


Wednesday, May 15, 2019

11:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm EDT


Audio Conference Call

Call-in #: (800) 311-9402

Password: 3621

OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS

Contact: Eleanor McManus
emcmanus@dggpllc.com
(202) 899-3846 office
(202) 460-1451 cell

