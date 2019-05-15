Attorney Lanny Davis to Hold Telephonic Press Conference to Announce Complaint Filed Against the Bank of New York Mellon with Top Banking Regulator For Alleged Bad Faith Conduct and Conflict of Interest Towards Local California Customer
Audio Press Conference 11:00 am PDT/2:00 pm EDT Wednesday
May 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Press conference to announce the filing of a complaint against BNY Mellon with one of the nation's top federal banking regulators in Washington, D.C. The complaint alleges that BNY Mellon engaged in dishonorable and bad faith conduct towards its own customer.
WHO:
Lanny Davis – Washington, D.C. attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC
Robert Sall – California attorney, Sall Spencer Callas & Krueger, ALC
J. Robert Gilroy – Co-Manager of San Miguel Equities, LLC & customer of BNY Mellon
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm EDT
WHERE:
Audio Conference Call
OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS
Contact: Eleanor McManus
emcmanus@dggpllc.com
(202) 899-3846 office
(202) 460-1451 cell
