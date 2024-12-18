Attorney Lindsey M. Anderson Voted In As Chair of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victim Council

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced DeWitt attorney Lindsey M. Anderson was recently selected as the chair of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victim Council.

The Wisconsin Crime Victims Council is an advisory body that is strongly focused on victims' rights. It develops and implements projects, conducts research, and makes recommendations to the attorney general. In addition, the Crime Victim Council studies and offers solutions that support victim-centered practices within the justice system, as well as victims and allied professionals, by providing information about best practices and self-advocacy tools for victims. Anderson serves as a citizen representative on the Council.

Anderson's practice at DeWitt focuses on the area of family law where she assists people with legal separation, divorce, custody and placement, child support and maintenance. She also does guardianships, adoptions, and restraining orders. Anderson spends a significant amount of time helping domestic abuse survivors.

She began her tenure with DeWitt as a summer law clerk, and consistently worked her way up to eventually become partner. She works tirelessly to make victims aware of their rights and lessen the additional trauma they experience throughout the legal process.

"I am honored to lead council members as we implement exciting new projects in the next few years. I look forward to serving alongside the talented and dedicated CVC members," said Anderson.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

SOURCE DeWitt LLP