Attorney Michael F. Becker Marks 20 Years of Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America®

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being named to The Best Lawyers in America® is one of the legal industry's top honors. And because the Best Lawyers selection process is based purely on peer review, it's also an achievement very few attorneys earn even once in their careers.

But for Michael Becker of The Becker Law Firm, it's become the norm.

With the publication of Best Lawyers 2022, Becker celebrates his 20th year of inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America®. In addition to being named in Best Lawyers every year since 2001, Becker has also received the rating service's highest "Lawyer of the Year" distinction in 2012, 2016, and 2018.

Proven Excellence. Proven Results.

Best Lawyers is an attorney rating system known for its annual publication of The Best Lawyers in America®. Based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers compiles its listing using formal nominations and peer evaluations conducted by fellow leading lawyers.

Because of its structured methodology, Best Lawyers is able to recognize attorneys who've demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their respective areas of practice while also earning the respect and endorsement of their peers.

Attorney Michael F. Becker

Becker's continued selection to Best Lawyers is a testament to the reputation he's cultivated as a civil trial lawyer.

As Founder and Partner of The Becker Law Firm, Becker has recovered over $500 million in compensation for the firm's clients. From his practice based in Cleveland, he has represented victims and families across the country and has secured notable recoveries in claims involving medical negligence and preventable birth injuries from Maine to Hawaii.

An NBTA Certified Civil Trial Specialist, Becker is also a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invite-only organization with membership limited to the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers. His record of success includes numerous 8-figure settlements for birth injury plaintiffs, some of the largest malpractice judgments in Ohio history, and millions in obstetrical cases turned down by other lawyers.

The Becker Law Firm represents victims and families in a range of serious personal injury, medical negligence, and birth injury claims. For more information, visit: www.beckerjustice.com.

