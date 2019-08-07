Attorney Michael P. Martin Appointed by Governor Stitt to Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents

As a new Northern Oklahoma College Regent, Attorney Martin hopes to assist the NOC Board of Regents with general supervision and financial management for Northern Oklahoma College, helping Oklahoma students to seek out the benefits of higher education in the process. In joining the Board, he replaces esteemed member Jeff Cowan, who recently retired from an eight-year term.

"I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a Regent for this outstanding institution," Martin said about the appointment. "I look forward to working with Dr. Evans and the other Regents to ensure NOC continues to provide a top-notch education while remaining accessible and affordable."

Bringing considerable legal expertise and a new perspective to the Board, Attorney Martin is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He has previously served in other leadership roles in the community, including as President of the Payne County Bar Association and as a member of the Oklahoma Association for Justice Advisory Board.

The skilled legal team at Martin Jean & Jackson would like to congratulate Attorney Martin on his recent appointment, and reaffirm that he will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Regents. The firm will continue to provide top quality legal service for injury victims throughout Oklahoma, following the example of Attorney Martin and other team members.

