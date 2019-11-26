Attorney Michael S. Smith Receives AV® Preeminent™ Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael S. Smith, a West Palm Beach medical malpractice attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin has received an AV® Preeminent™ Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®.

The Preeminent™ rating is considered the "highest level of professional excellence" and denotes expertise in practice, legal ability, and ethical standards. The peer review process rates attorneys anonymously on a scale from one (lowest) to five (highest).

By earning the highest rating, Smith joins an elite group of lawyers, including eight attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, who are highly regarded by judges, attorneys, and others practicing in personal injury law throughout the South Florida area.

Martindale-Hubbell® has been a distinguished legal resource for both lawyers and their clients for more than 150 years. Legal professionals and the community alike trust the peer-rating system to highlight leading attorneys in each practice area.

To learn more, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Michael S. Smith

Michael S. Smith is a personal injury attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more than 30 years, Smith has represented men and women after they've suffered a loss due to medical malpractice, wrongful death, or automobile negligence.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

http://www.clarkfountain.com/

