Attorney Michael van der Veen Representing Family of Philadelphia Police Shooting Victim Curtis Smith

Michael van der Veen and the law firm of van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin are representing the family of Curtis Smith, who was fatally shot in an altercation with Philadelphia Police in early May.

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael van der Veen has confirmed that he is representing the family of Curtis Smith, a 32-year-old Philadelphia man who was killed in a fatal police shooting in North Philadelphia on May 4, 2023.

According to authorities, Smith was shot seven times by Philadelphia police following a foot pursuit near the 2200 block of Camac Street. Smith was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m. Footage from body cameras worn by the two involved officers involved, both of whom were uninjured, has not been released.

"I am committed to finding the truth of the situation: calling for an independent investigation – beginning with the body cam footage of the altercation from the Philadelphia Police Department," says van der Veen.

"Right now, we are concerned with the shifting and various accounts of what actually happened."

van der Veen, along with all members of van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin, will be representing Curtis Smith's family during the pending investigation. For inquiries, call (215) 546-1000.

Michael van der Veen is Founding Partner of van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin. His record of success includes noteworthy victories in both criminal and civil courts, including numerous seven- and eight-figure recoveries for victims and families. Learn more at www.mtvlaw.com.

