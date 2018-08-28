Attorney Nicholas DiCello Selected as a 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" from Best Lawyers®

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Nicholas A. DiCello of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP in Cleveland, Ohio has recently been recognized by Best Lawyers®. The renowned, nationwide organization has selected Attorney DiCello as a 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" for his work as a civil rights plaintiff's lawyer.

The practice area of civil rights law marks an important cornerstone of the American criminal and civil justice systems. Through the honest and tenacious representation of people who have been abused, mistreated, or otherwise disenfranchised by a government agency or entity such as a police officer, corrections officer, or another member of a correction's department, the most important rights of the American people are protected, upheld, and furthered. It is truly a high and important honor for Attorney DiCello to be recognized as a Best Lawyers® 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" for civil rights law.

Best Lawyers® uses a unique methodology to select its annual members and award winners. The organization depends heavily on nominations and peer reviews from other legal professionals, who have worked firsthand or sometimes secondhand with a nominated attorney. When a nominee stands out due to high praise or a great number of nominations and peer reviews, Best Lawyers® will conduct its own in-depth analysis of the information gathered to make its final choices. Only a small percentage of all practicing attorneys from across the country will be named to a Best Lawyers® selection, and even less will be named a "Lawyer of the Year."

For additional information about Attorney Nicholas DiCello's selection to Best Lawyers®, inquiring parties can visit his profile page on the organization's website: https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/nicholas-a-dicello/216833.

Inquiring parties can visit https://www.spanglaw.com/ to learn more about Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP and the law firm's trial lawyers.

SOURCE Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP

Related Links

https://www.spanglaw.com

