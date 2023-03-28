Attorney Parisis G. Filippatos on Amended Complaints in Fox News Discrimination Lawsuit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippatos PLLC, a leading employment law firm, has amended complaints in lawsuits against Fox News and program host Tucker Carlson. The complaints further detail claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation against prominent female employees, including the retaliatory firing of network producer Abby Grossberg on March 24.

Grossberg, a key witness in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox, alleges she experienced discrimination and coercion from the company's counsel ahead of her deposition in the $1.6 billion defamation case. Ms. Grossberg's filing follows a court ruling by the Southern District of New York denying Fox's request to redact parts of Grossberg's complaint on the grounds it contained privileged information.

"The frivolous litigation tactics by Fox News punctuate its blatant disregard for the law, which is further underscored by the Company's recent retaliatory firing of Ms. Grossberg," said lead counsel Parisis G. "Gerry" Filippatos.

"Fox News is accused of failing to protect Ms. Grossberg's rights to enjoy a workplace free of unlawful conduct, including bullying or coercion when providing sworn testimony. We stand ready to ensure that the law steps in where Fox has failed," added Mr. Filippatos's partner, Tanvir H. Rahman.

In an earlier statement, Filippatos and Rahman shared support for Ms. Grossberg's story. "We are proud to represent Ms. Grossberg…[who] has refused to be silenced and bullied by Fox, after having to endure for years what she alleges was a workplace rampant with sexism and misogyny.…Our firm is committed to vindicating Fox's egregious violation of Ms. Grossberg's rights."

