Attorney Paul R. Dickinson, Jr. Recognized as an 'Icon'

Dickinson named to 2026 'Icon' list by "NC Lawyers Weekly" for 30+ years of professional leadership in his role and within North Carolina.*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul R. Dickinson, Jr., who represented civilian victims in the Blackwater Massacre case, was recognized as a 2026 'Icon' by "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly." Dickinson, a Partner at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, helped his firm recover over $230 million in total for more than 4,500 people in 2025 alone.*

"When people have nowhere else to turn, I'm honored to help them pursue justice and try to hold powerful entities accountable for their actions," said Dickinson.

This honor, which celebrates Dickinson's leadership in North Carolina, is the latest of many for him. Dickinson holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV "Preeminent" rating and was named a 'Super Lawyer' by "Super Lawyers" magazine for 2012, 2017-2020, and 2023-2024.*

A fierce litigator, Dickinson has helped the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin achieve great success and transform lives. Since the firm began, it has recovered over $2 billion in total compensation for over 78,000 people in need.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: nclawyersweekly.com. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately. Standards of inclusion for "Preeminent" rating: martindale.com; for 'Super Lawyers,' visit superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin