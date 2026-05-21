Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Welcomes Leila Hicks Jarmusz Back to Its Powerful Personal Injury Team

Jarmusz rejoins a firm that has recovered more than $2 billion total for 78,000+ people since 1997.*

DURHAM, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is pleased to announce that personal injury attorney Leila Hicks Jarmusz has rejoined the firm, bringing with her extensive experience advocating for individuals injured due to the negligence of others.

Jarmusz focuses her practice on personal injury law, representing clients in matters involving serious injuries and complex claims. Known for her thorough approach and commitment to client service, she works to help injured individuals understand their legal options and pursue the compensation they may deserve.

"We're excited to welcome Leila back to the firm," said Partner Michael Shepherd. "She has a deep understanding of our client-first approach, and her return strengthens our ability to serve people across North Carolina."

Jarmusz embodies strong advocacy both inside and outside the courtroom. She is a Governor-appointee of the North Carolina Brain Injury Advisory Council which studies the needs of individuals with traumatic brain injury and their families and makes recommendations to the Governor, the General Assembly, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Jarmusz's return reflects the firm's continued investment in experienced attorneys dedicated to protecting the rights of injured individuals throughout the region.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

Source: Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin