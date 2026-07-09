Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Partner Preston Lesley Joins the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Recognition reflects Lesley's dedication to achieving meaningful results for injured clients throughout North Carolina.*

DURHAM, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner and litigation attorney Preston W. Lesley was recently accepted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, "one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States." Membership is limited to attorneys who have served as lead counsel in cases resulting in multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements.*

Lesley, who joined the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2017 and became a Partner in 2024, focuses his practice on complex personal injury litigation, business litigation, class actions, mass torts, and consumer protection matters. Throughout his career, he has represented clients in high-stakes litigation and has argued cases before the North Carolina Supreme Court and the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

"Preston's acceptance into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is a well-earned accomplishment and reflection of the dedication, preparation, and relentless advocacy he brings to every case," said Coleman Cowan, Partner and Head of the Litigation Department at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

In addition to this latest milestone, Lesley was named to the 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' list for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs 2024-2026 by "Best Lawyers in America" and the 'Top 40 Under 40' list by "The National Trial Lawyers," 2021-2025.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards for inclusion: milliondollaradvocates.com, bestlawyers.com, thenationaltriallawyers.org. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin