Attorney Peter Ticktin Says Substantial Evidence of Fraud Warrants Nullifying Congressional District 14 Congressional Election

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ticktin Law Group has filed a complaint, Case Number: 2024 CA 001976, against U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Castor and election officials in the Second Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee, citing clear evidence of fraudulent requests for vote-by-mail ballots in the U.S. Congressional District 14 (Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties), enabling Castor to defeat Republican U.S. Navy veteran Robert "Rocky" Rochman.

"While one would expect hundreds or even a few thousand requests on any day, there was one day which was off the charts. On Sept. 9, we saw an impossible 198,166 requests processed. Of those, 37,000 lacked the required driver's license number or last 4 digits of the voter's Social Security Number. These are mandatory safety controls to identify fraud, but were overridden," said Peter Ticktin.

"Our filing shows the same cheating, which was probably done in 2020 and 2022, only this time we caught them," he said.

Rochman is requesting the court to order an independent investigation into the administration of vote-by-mail ballots in the Nov. 5 election, and declare certification of the election be nullified, and a new election ordered.

Ticktin said the entire vote-by-mail system was compromised by those who overrode the fraud protection program. "We are starting to dig into the 198,166 supposed voters to see how many of them were dead, gone, or unqualified when they voted."

The issuance of vote-by-mail ballots by the Defendants Julie Marcus, Supervisor of Election in Pinellas County, and Craig Lattimer, Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County, without the requestor having provided required identification violated Florida Statutes, constituting official misconduct, Ticktin said.

Chief Election Officer Cord Byrd, Julie Marcus, Supervisor of Election in Pinellas County and Craig Lattimer, Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County are also defendants in the complaint.

"Such a breakdown of internal controls invites, and encourages fraud, misconduct, and corruption that makes election results unreliable," said Ticktin.

"Apparently, this same method was used throughout Florida and probably the whole country," he said. "The only reason Donald Trump won the election was because he obtained a result 'too big to rig.'"

"Meanwhile, Senators Scott and Rubio lost the mail-in-vote, but their legitimate voters overcame fake ones, while untold numbers of senatorial and house candidates across the country may have been unable to tip the scales to outcomes which should have come."

