Attorney Rick W. Fleming Honored on 2026 'Excellence in Law' List by "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly"*

Fleming leads the Social Security Disability practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest firms in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Rick Fleming has been named a 2026 'Leader in the Law' by "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly." Fleming, a past president of NOSSCR (the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives), was recognized for his leadership in his professional role and within North Carolina. A Partner at James Scott Farrin, Fleming helped his firm recover over $230 million total for 4,500+ people in 2025 alone. Overall, since the firm began, it has recovered over $2 billion total for nearly 80,000 people.*

Fleming is a rare North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability law. Fleming's successes for clients as head of James Scott Farrin's Disability practice include a recent fully favorable decision finding a suffering client disabled – enabling her to recover tens of thousands of dollars in back-due and ongoing benefits, as well as access to Medicare.*

"It's an honor to be honored," said Fleming. "I am proud to assist hardworking people going through challenging times try to achieve some level of stability."

Fleming, who is bilingual, has helped underserved communities make their voices heard throughout his career and has also received multiple Order of Service awards from North Carolina Advocates for Justice.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: nclawyersweekly.com. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin