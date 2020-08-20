Attorney Robert Ammons Included in 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Robert Ammons was selected for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for the zealous legal work he has put in on behalf of his clients. He is the founding and managing partner of The Ammons Law Firm and has advocated for consumers since 1991 in litigation concerning product liability. This honor is extremely noteworthy, as only the top 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States constitute the The Best Lawyers in America.

Since 1983, Best Lawyers ® has published this list to highlight talent in the legal field. To attain the honor of a listing, an attorney must be nominated by someone other than themself, then rigorously evaluated by their peers.

Attorney Ammons has won millions of dollars for his clients, including his most notable case where he secured a $82.5 million verdict for a man killed by a natural gas explosion. Moreover, since 2003, he has been included in the Texas Super Lawyers ® list; in 2010, he was voted Best Civil Attorney by Houston Press; and he has many published works in Trial, the American Association for Justice's journal.

Additionally, Attorney Ammons has been recognized since 2013 in The Best Lawyers in America. In the 2021 Edition, he is named for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

With over 100 years of combined legal experience, The Ammons Law Firm focuses on serving consumers who have been victims of catastrophic incidents. Visit https://www.ammonslaw.com/ to learn more about the firm's services, or https://www.bestlawyers.com/ for information about Best Lawyers ® .

