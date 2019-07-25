Attorney Robert Spohrer Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers 2019 List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Robert Spohrer of Spohrer Dodd in Jacksonville, Florida has been named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list of 2019. He is recognized for his outstanding work as a plaintiff attorney, especially in cases in which a consumer or consumers were represented. Work on individual lawsuits and claims were considered alongside attorney participation in class actions. As a result of these extensive evaluations, Lawdragon recognized Attorney Spohrer in the 2019 list, which will be shared online and in the company's annual print publication.

Lawdragon is one of the world's most acclaimed legal media outlets. It keeps track of and reports on all things important in the legal world, from major case victories to significant legal changes. The organization has also become a trusted source for attorney evaluations.

Each attorney who has been named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list was considered and reviewed throughout a rigorous selection process. With more than 40 years of legal experience, more than $100 million won for plaintiff clients across the years, two Florida Bar Board Certifications, and a number of other professional recognitions, it is not surprising that Attorney Robert Spohrer was selected to this prestigious list for 2019.

The full list of Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers can be viewed at http://www.lawdragon.com/2019/07/18/the-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-consumer-lawyers/. More information about Attorney Spohrer, his career, and his representation made available to personal injury clients can be found at https://www.sdlitigation.com/.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd

