Attorney Robert Spohrer Selected for 2020 Edition of Best Lawyers in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Best Lawyers association publishes The Best Lawyers in America, an online and in-print list that features the top legal professionals in the nation, organized by city, state, region, and practice area. The 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America will include Attorney Robert F. Spohrer, founding partner, CEO, and president of Spohrer Dodd. His work in personal injury litigation, product liability litigation, medical malpractice law, and aviation accident law will be highlighted.

Spohrer is a repeat Best Lawyers award winner. The Best Lawyers in America includes "Lawyer of the Year" and "Law Firm of the Year" awards, which present the best of the best in a specific geographic location and practice area. Attorney Spohrer was the 2019 Jacksonville insurance law "Lawyer of the Year," and also won the award in 2013 and 2017 for medical malpractice law, and in 2009 for personal injury litigation.

The Best Lawyers in America is a resource that individuals can use to find the top attorneys in their area, and relies on the input of other attorneys to build the list. Lawyers must be nominated, and then are evaluated by other Best Lawyers candidates. The peer evaluations and the nominated attorney's qualifications are reviewed, and those who are chosen are listed in the online and print versions of The Best Lawyers in America.

Spohrer Dodd is a full-service, Jacksonville-based law firm that represents injury victims throughout the United States. The firm's team of attorneys has over 150 years of collective experience, and has recovered over $1 billion for their clients since Spohrer Dodd's founding. Their areas of practice include vehicle accidents, birth injuries, nursing home abuse, workplace accidents, and others. To learn more about Spohrer Dodd, visit www.sdlitigation.com.

