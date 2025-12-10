Attorney Ross C. Goodman Named to the 2025 Best of Las Vegas List for Criminal Defense and DUI Defense

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Law Group is proud to announce that Attorney Ross C. Goodman has been selected to the 2025 Best of Las Vegas list in the categories of Criminal Defense and DUI Defense.

Best of Las Vegas is one of the region's most widely recognized community-voted honors, produced annually by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and distributed to more than 360,000 readers throughout Southern Nevada. The program highlights top professionals and businesses across more than 500 categories, reflecting the community's most trusted and respected service providers.

Goodman's recognition reflects the strong local support he has earned through decades of high-level criminal defense work in the Las Vegas community.

A Recognized Leader in Nevada Criminal Defense

Ross C. Goodman is one of Nevada's most credentialed and widely respected defense attorneys. He is one of only two lawyers in the state to hold both of the following distinctions:

Certified Specialist in Criminal Trial Advocacy by the State Bar of Nevada

Board Certified in Criminal Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA)

These certifications represent the highest level of tested and peer-reviewed excellence available to a criminal trial lawyer in the United States.

Across nearly 30 years of practice, Goodman has earned a reputation for disciplined preparation, strategic litigation, and a long record of successful outcomes in high-stakes matters involving DUI, domestic violence, sexual assault, felony battery, weapons allegations, and complex investigations. He has secured hundreds of dismissals, reductions, and acquittals in courts throughout Nevada.

Deep Las Vegas Roots and Community Commitment

A lifelong resident of Las Vegas, Goodman is the son of former Las Vegas mayors Oscar B. Goodman and Carolyn Goodman, whose combined service shaped more than two decades of city leadership. His familiarity with the region's courts, prosecutors, and law enforcement agencies gives clients meaningful insight into how cases develop and how they can be successfully resolved.

Before entering private practice, Goodman served as a Major in the United States Marine Corps, where he gained the discipline, precision, and leadership qualities that define his approach to criminal defense today.

About Goodman Law Group

Goodman Law Group provides strategic, disciplined criminal defense for clients facing felony and misdemeanor charges in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and courts across Nevada. The firm represents professionals, military members, public figures, and individuals confronting the most serious criminal allegations.

For more information, visit: www.goodmanlawgroup.com.

