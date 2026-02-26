Attorney Ruby Bolton of Bolton Law Has Been Invited to Be a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow

Attorney Ruby Bolton, the founding attorney of Bolton Law in Texas, has been invited to be a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow, which is an honor that is granted to around 1/3 of 1% of all Texas attorneys.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Ruby Bolton, who is the founding attorney of Bolton Law in Texas, has been invited to be a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow. According to the Texas Bar Foundation, this honor is extended to less than 1/3 of 1% of practicing attorneys in the state.

Upon accepting the Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow membership invitation, Attorney Ruby Bolton said, "I am honored to have been designated as a fellow to this organization that does so much good for Texans, and look forward to being actively involved in its future."

The Texas Bar Foundation has pioneered the advancement and protection of important laws in Texas for more than 60 years. Much of its work is focused on providing legal assistance to members of underserved communities who might otherwise go unrepresented in legal matters if not for the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its establishment, it has awarded more than $30,000,000 in grants to deserving Texas non-profits, and it expects to award at least another $1,800,000 in grants this year. As such, the Foundation accepts charitable donations to fund its important efforts.

Ruby was invited to become a Life Fellow after donating a significant amount to the Texas Bar Foundation in support of its important and charitable goals. Also, the Foundation only extends such an invite to attorneys who are known for their distinguished legal careers, their dedication to upholding the utmost ethics in practice, and their personal community support work. Throughout her multidecade career as an attorney, Ruby has always looked for ways to support the communities and people around her, such as an active board member of the Woodlands Bar Association.

In addition to being a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow, Attorney Bolton is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She has earned recognition from Super Lawyers®. Additionally, she is a member of the Legislative Review Committee for the Texas Bar Association and a member of the Professionalism Committee of the State Bar of Texas.

With her accomplishments and recognitions, Attorney Ruby Bolton of Bolton Law is known across Texas as an attorney that clients and legal peers alike can trust with complex family law and divorce cases.

More information about the Texas Bar Foundation and its Fellows can be found at https://txbf.org/. Inquiring parties should visit the Bolton Law website at www.boltonlaw.com to learn more about Attorney Ruby Bolton or the law firm's family law services in The Woodlands, Katy, and Tomball.

