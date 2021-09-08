Attorney Russell Button Joins Legal Team to Represent Seven Women in Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against West Virginia IHOP

A pro hac vice admission allows an out-of-state attorney to practice in West Virginia with a local attorney. Button joins co-counsels Todd Bailess and Jodi Durham of Bailess Law Firm, and Samuel Madia of Shaffer Madia Law, PLLC., in representing the former Clarksburg IHOP employees.

"I am honored to join this talented legal team to advocate for these women," says Button. "Everyone deserves the right to go to work and provide for thAeir family without fear of being inappropriately touched, violated, or humiliated."

The seven lawsuits claim that the defendants failed to provide a professional and safe work environment for all employees at the Clarksburg restaurant and retaliated against employees who reported inappropriate behavior. According to the filings, the women were subjected to numerous aggressive acts of sexual harassment and lewd conduct from different assistant managers and employees while they worked at the IHOP restaurant. The two youngest plaintiffs were high school students at the time of their employment.

The seven cases are filed in Harrison County, West Virginia:

Laura J. Lynch v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc., d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Michael Garrido , Michael Mercadante , and Does 1-5; Case Number 20-C-88-1

Cierra D. Smith v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc. d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Robert Sharp , Timothy Tsitorusi, Michael Mercadante , Michael Garrido , Rodney Ahart , Randall White , and Arthur Glover; Case Number 21-C-40-2

Katie B. Martin v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc., d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Robert Sharp , Timothy Tsitorusi, Michael Garrdio, Michael Mercadante , and Zachary Fowler; Case Number 21-C-42-1

Lauren A. Feierstadt v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc. d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Robert Sharp , Timothy Tsitouris , Michael Garrido , Justin Beslanowitch , and Joseph Richison; Case Number 21-C-48-3

Pamela M. Hosey v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc. d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Michael Mercadante , Tommy Tsitouris , Michael Garrido , and Randall White; Case Number 20-C-104-2

Suzanna K. Howard v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc. d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Robert Sharp , Timmy Tsitouris , Michael Mercadante , Michael Garrdio, and Randall White ; Case Number 21-C-15-2

Taylor D. Jenkins v Sharp Holding, Inc., Country Road 3059, Inc. d/b/a IHOP Restaurant, Robert Sharp , Timmy Tsitouris , Michael Mercadante , Michael Garrdio, Rodney Ahart , and Randall White; Case Number 20-C-16-3

