Attorney Samuel Edmunds to Serve as the 2024/2025 President of the Minnesota State Bar Association

EAGAN, Minn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Sieben Edmunds Miller is pleased to announce that partner Samuel Edmunds has become the 2024/2025 President of the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA).

"I am honored to take my place as president of the MSBA. I look forward to actively pursuing the priorities I have set, and to making a positive impact on the organization, our members, and the larger community," said Edmunds.

Central to Edmunds' agenda are inclusiveness and access to justice. He is particularly interested in the impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession, recognizing both its potential benefits and risks. A task force, established by the MSBA, has been working over the last year, and recently released its report.

Edmunds aims to improve the daily lives of Minnesota attorneys by enhancing access to court records, addressing inequities related to courthouse entry, and improving attorney-client connections. He is also committed to maintaining the integrity of Minnesota's judicial elections, emphasizing public education to preserve a fair and impartial system.

Edmunds acknowledges the unique challenges facing bar associations nationwide. He is prepared to tackle these issues, supported by his partners, Kevin Sieben and Michael Miller, who have expressed deep confidence in his leadership skills and dedication to the bar.

Edmunds is a Board-Certified Specialist in Criminal Law and was also named Attorney of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer in 2018 and 2020. One notable effort contributing to this recognition was the Peacetime Emergency Free Expungement Program, which Sieben and Edmunds launched to help laid-off workers with previous criminal convictions improve their job prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmunds has been involved in bar association leadership at the state and national levels for over a decade. He served on the House of Delegates for the American Bar Association, advocating for access to justice and policy influence. His dedication to pro bono work through the Volunteer Lawyers Network underscores his commitment to giving back to the community.

About Sieben Edmunds Miller: Sieben Edmunds Miller is an Eagan, Minnesota-based law firm focused on criminal defense and personal injury. You can learn more about Edmunds in the feature story written by Bench & Bar of Minnesota, the official publication of the MSBA.

