Attorney Scott Rahn To Be Honored By Century City Bar Association

"I'm humbled but proud that this recognition acknowledges the hard work our firm and our team puts into protecting seniors, their estate plans and their loved ones," Rahn said. "It serves as a thank you to everyone at the RMO family for all of their efforts on our clients' behalf."

Due to his impact within the planning community, Rahn has been recognized by various organizations, including Super Lawyers. Outside of the firm, he is president-elect of the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council, a member of St. Matthews Parish in the Palisades, and a supporter of multiple organizations such as Theatre Palisades. He also volunteers at the school of his three children, Oliver, Emanuelle and Annelise.

Rahn, who has a Bachelor's degree from of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Juris Doctorate from University of San Diego School of Law, has worked extensively to establish RMO as one of the "go to" trust and estates litigation boutiques in the state, particularly in Los Angeles and Orange counties. As a result, RMO has earned a strong reputation and built relationships with judges, counsel, fiduciaries, and professional service providers in the trust and estates community due to the efficient, cost-effective results RMO obtains for its clients.

The Century City Bar Association's 50th Annual Installation Banquet and Awards Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City (Los Angeles). For more information on and to rsvp for the event, please visit the CCVBA website: http://www.centurycitybar.com/events.htm.

About Rahn Muntz O'Grady LLP

RMO provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, securities, business, and employment disputes. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

