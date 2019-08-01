Attorney Seth D. Scott Rejoins Kalfus & Nachman PC in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalfus & Nachman PC in Norfolk, Virginia welcomes Attorney Seth D. Scott. Originally joining the law firm several years ago, Attorney Scott temporarily moved out of the Roanoke area, where Kalfus & Nachman PC has a satellite office. He recently rejoined the law firm to continue his practice as a personal injury, Social Security Disability, and traffic accident attorney.

Throughout his career, Attorney Scott has represented the wrongfully injured throughout Virginia, from Roanoke to Hampton and Norfolk. He is capable of handling all types of serious injury claims, advocating passionately for his clients. Being someone who grew up in Virginia and the greater Virginia Beach area, he feels connected to his clients and further driven to deliver them outstanding case results.

Mr. Scott attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, earning a B.A. in history. He continued his education at the University of Richmond TC Williams School of Law in Richmond, Virginia. He would graduate cum laude there and complete his J.D.

Kalfus & Nachman PC looks forward to the opportunity to work high-stakes and complex client cases with Attorney Scott once again. Both the law firm and Attorney Scott share a passion for protecting the rights of the wrongfully injured.

Inquiring parties can learn more about Attorney Seth D. Scott by visiting https://www.kalfusnachman.com/.

