Attorney Stephanie E. Grana Recognized with VADA-VTLA Civility Award

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Stephanie Grana of Breit Cantor Grana Buckner has been recognized by the defense attorneys she faces in court as a model of integrity and professionalism among Virginia's trial lawyers. Each year, the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys (VADA) and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (VTLA) bestow this award on a member of the other association, against whom many of them have argued in court. This endorsement speaks not only to the awardees' conduct, but also to their skill and success rates.

Since 2015, the VADA and VTLA have partnered to honor those who set the standard for the Virginia legal community by demonstrating excellent professional conduct and integrity toward their clients, other parties, and the members of the courtroom. Grana is the fifth VTLA member to be recognized, and the award is yet another acknowledgement of her contributions both in and out of the courtroom.

Attorney Stephanie Grana has been fighting for Virginians for 26 years with Breit Cantor Grana Buckner and has made a name for herself by delivering excellent service and results for her clients. As a personal injury lawyer, Grana often works with clients who are going through some of the worst times in their lives. Her care and compassion have been recognized by many. Grana also devotes herself to bolstering the Virginia legal community, serving in the Virginia State Bar and the Virginia State Bar Council for the 14th circuit. She has also served as leadership in many statewide legal organizations.

Breit Cantor Grana Buckner congratulates Grana on this most recent honor and expects many more to follow. The VADA will officially bestow the award on Grana on October 3rd, when members gather for their annual meeting.

Breit Cantor Grana Buckner is a law firm that handles the most serious cases including personal injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, sexual abuse, and product liability with locations in Richmond and Virginia Beach, VA. The firm was founded in 1979 to support Virginians navigating the difficult process of recovering compensation after an accident, injury, or the death of a loved one. Breit Cantor Grana Buckner has received many awards and recognitions and was named to the U.S. News Best Law Firms in America® list in 2019. They can be found online at www.breitcantor.com.

