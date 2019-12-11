Attorney Steven B. Garner of Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is Super Lawyers Missouri/Kansas Top 10, Firm Received Multiple Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Steven B. Garner was honored by Super Lawyers as one of their top 10 attorneys in Missouri and Kansas for 2019. The lawyers of Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. received multiple Super Lawyers honors this year.

Super Lawyers awards are given to only 5% of attorneys. The organization recognizes the best lawyers in the United States, and the best of the best are awarded with one of Super Lawyers' top 10 distinctions.

Attorney Garner's recognition as a top 10 attorney in Missouri and Kansas establishes him and his firm, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C., as one of the area's most helpful and knowledgeable legal service providers. Attorney Garner was specifically recognized for his excellence in plaintiff personal injury litigation. He has been a Super Lawyer since 2005, and since then has received a top 10 distinction twice (the first was in 2012). In 2006, he was chosen as a top 100 attorney in Missouri and Kansas and a top 50 attorney in the Kansas City area. Attorney Garner has been recognized by multiple other organizations, including the honor of The Best Lawyers in America® "Lawyer of the Year" for personal injury litigation in Springfield, MO in 2011, 2012, 2016.

As 2019 Super Lawyers award recipients, Jeff Bauer, Neil Chanter, Chandler Gregg, Grant S. Rahmeyer, and Nick Smart were recognized as some of the Missouri and Kansas area's top personal injury attorneys as well. Attorney Smart was chosen for the "Rising Stars" awards, which are given to lawyers who are under the age of 40 or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

The Super Lawyers awards annually honor the top attorneys in the country. To be considered for the awards, a lawyer must first be nominated by their peers, a managing partner, or a third party. Super Lawyers also conducts their own research to find potential honorees. Once an attorney is nominated, they are evaluated in different categories of achievement, including their verdicts and settlements, scholarly lectures and writings, bar and professional activity, pro bono and community service, and more.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is a personal injury law firm that represents the people of Springfield, MO, and surrounding areas. Their areas of practice include boating accidents, catastrophic injury, and other cases of personal injury litigation. To speak with the Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. legal team or to learn more about their practice, visit their website at stronglaw.com or call (417) 855-2022.

