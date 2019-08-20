Attorney Timothy G. Tietjen Named 2019 Award Finalist for CAOC Consumer Attorney of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn – a well-established personal injury law firm in San Francisco – is proud to announce that their firm partner Timothy Tietjen is a finalist for the CAOC Consumer Attorney of the Year Award. Nominated because of his groundbreaking work on Rowe vs. Pacific Gas & Electric Company, et. al, Attorney Tietjen will be considered for the final award along with 5 other highly-qualified lawyers from California.

Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) is a renowned legal advocacy organization that seeks to ensure greater consumer protections across the state. To that end, CAOC nominates 6 finalists each year for their Consumer Attorney of the Year Award. In order to be considered for this achievement, prospective candidates must have won a significant case result on the side of consumers – and this case result must also advance the rights, safety, and interests of California residents.

In Rowe vs. Pacific Gas & Electric, Timothy Tietjen represented 12-year-old Zachary Rowe, who had been crushed by a 72-foot tanoak tree in San Mateo County Memorial Park. After having his leg, right pelvis, and right buttock amputated, Rowe and his family sought legal action against San Mateo County and PG&E, for failing to properly maintain public land and failing to maintain the area around power lines, respectively.

Winning a record-breaking settlement for Rowe and his family, Attorney Tietjen successfully argued that both PG&E and San Mateo County had failed to consider the safety of campers passing through public lands. Because of this victory in the appellate courts, there is now a stronger precedent to protect recreational land users in California, and ensure that they have a legal recourse for accidents.

The winner of the CAOC Consumer Attorney of the Year Award will be announced on November 16th. Regardless of the outcome, the team at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn would like to congratulate Attorney Tietjen on his nomination to the list of finalists.

