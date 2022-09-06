Attorney William D. Shapiro Honored as 2022 'Top Gun' Winner

Named Trial Lawyer of the Year by OCTLA for $52.3 Million Personal Injury Verdict

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association has named attorney William D. Shapiro a Top Gun Winner and recipient of the 2022 OCTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year award for Personal Injury. The award recognizes a $52.3 million verdict Shapiro obtained on behalf of a teenager severely brain damaged after a collision with a tractor-trailer.

In April 2022, a Santa Monica jury found a truck driver and his employer, Phenix Transportation, responsible for damages caused by a devastating roadway collision that left a 17-year-old man with a life-altering, traumatic brain injury.

"This trial is why I became a lawyer— to help people get the compensation and justice they deserve after experiencing a life-changing event," said plaintiff attorney William D. Shapiro. "I'm humbled to receive this recognition from OCTLA, which inspires me to continue fighting for injured people."

OCTLA recognizes outstanding legal practitioners in the community by naming Top Gun Honorees annually in the categories of Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Workers Comp, Civil Rights, Young Gun, and Hall of Fame.

The honorees will receive their awards at the Top Gun Awards Gala & Silent Auction on November 12, 2022, in Costa Mesa. The auction proceeds benefit the charity Operation Helping Hands of Southern California.

Shapiro is also a Consumer Attorneys of California 2022 Consumer Attorney of the Year Finalist for a medical malpractice/personal injury settlement. The result provided much-needed nursing and medical care for a profoundly injured client and changed how UCLA Medical Center handles its medication distribution process to reduce errors.

The CAOY winner will be announced on November 19, 2022, at the Annual Installation and Awards Dinner during CAOC's 61st Annual Convention.

William D. Shapiro is the founding partner of The Law Offices of William D. Shapiro. The main office is located in Southern California, just east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire area, and offices in Orange County. The firm has limited its practice to handling, litigating, and trying severe personal injury and wrongful death claims arising from negligent driving and other negligent conduct, defectively designed or manufactured products, and dangerous public and private property conditions. The firm handles cases in California and throughout the country.

SOURCE Law Offices of William D. Shapiro