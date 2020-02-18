Attorney William Gee Obtains AV Rating at Same Time as Louisiana Super Lawyer Status

More good news: Earlier this year, Gee was selected as a Louisiana "Super Lawyer" for 2020. Super Lawyer's vetting process uses a patented multiphase selection methodology. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual state-by-state basis. Super Lawyer's objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers for legal counsel.

Gee, commenting on these tributes, said: "To be recognized by my peers as a fairly decent lawyer is very humbling to me. It is a high honor even to be a member of the legal profession. I take very seriously the obligations I owe to my clients. They always come first."

Gee's practice focuses on maritime and admiralty injury cases, and other injury cases involving car and truck crashes, and products liability litigation. For more information please visit www.williamgee.com.

William Gee

337-222-2222

william@williamgee.com

SOURCE Gee Law Firm