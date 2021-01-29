Attorney William R. Tapella Named in 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers®

CHARLESTON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For three legal practice areas in Illinois, Attorney William R. Tapella of The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm has been selected to the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®. This list includes no more than 5% of United States attorneys annually in the publication.

To be listed in Super Lawyers®, each attorney must pass a meticulous multi-phase review comprising third-party nomination and/or identification by the Super Lawyers® Research Team, an evaluation of their career based on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement" — case results, representative clients, pro bono and community work, bar activity, and more — and a final evaluation conducted by a Blue Ribbon Panel of the highest-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates thus far.

The 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers® list named Attorney Tapella for his work in Charleston in the practice areas of:

Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Both Attorney Tapella has and Attorney K. Lindsay Rakers, are recognized by Super Lawyers®.

To date, Attorney Tapella has achieved million-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients but multi-million-dollar ones. He has authored scholastic works dealing with the topics of constitutional law and comparative fault and has delivered lectures throughout the state.

Attorney Tapella is also a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA), and the American Association for Justice (AAJ), among other industry organizations. He is recognized by Martindale-Hubbell®, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and was selected as a Leading Lawyer in Illinois.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm fights on the side of plaintiffs. If you need the help of an acclaimed attorney in a case concerning a medical injury, a catastrophic personal injury, the wrongful death of a loved one, a truck collision, product liability, or the like, learn how Attorney William Tapella will work to maximize your compensation and win you justice by visiting tapellalaw.com. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, visit superlawyers.com.

SOURCE The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm

Related Links

tapellalaw.com

