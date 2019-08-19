Attorney Zachary H. Sacks Honored With Prestigious Award

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachary H. Sacks, managing partner at Sacks & Zolonz, LLP, has been recognized as one of the 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" award recipients by Best Lawyers for his work in Workers' Compensation Law – Employers in Los Angeles.

Only a single lawyer for each practice area and community is given the "Lawyer of the Year" award. Attorney Sacks was given this award due to the extremely high feedback Best Lawyers received from his peers. Zachary H. Sacks will be included in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in workers' compensation law.

Zachary H. Sacks graduated from Yale University and Columbia Law School. After a tour of duty with the United States Marine Corps, he came to California in 1963. Since that time, he has been active in all areas of workers' compensation law, representing clients up to the California Supreme Court level. He has been active in the legislative process in California and has testified in the State Capital before legislative sub-committees on workers' compensation issues on behalf of clients and Sacks & Zolonz, LLP.

Zachary H. Sacks is the only two-time elected President of the California Workers' Compensation Defense Attorneys Association. He is a prolific author and lecturer.

We congratulate Zachary H. Sacks for being one of the 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" award recipients. This award recognizes his continued hard work and dedication to his clients and this field of law.

