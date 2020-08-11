Attorney Zulu Ali Is Selected As 2020 "Litigator of The Year" By the American Institute of Trial Lawyers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the American Institute of Trial Lawyers chooses a handful of the nation's leading attorneys to receive their "Litigator of the Year" award. Attorney Zulu Ali received this award for 2020.

ATTORNEY ZULU ALI, LITIGATOR OF THE YEAR 2020

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is a professional organization that accepts attorneys on an invitation-only basis. Each year, the organization selects less than 1% of legal professionals for their "Litigator of the Year" award. This title is awarded based on peer nominations, as well as third-party research. The award is designed to highlight the nation's top attorneys who possess an exceptional level of skill, knowledge and experience.

Attorney Zulu Ali, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served with the Marine Security Forces. After graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Attorney Ali served as a sworn police officer with the City of Shelbyville, City of Lewisburg, and Vanderbilt Police Departments, respectively.

Attorney Ali earned a earned a doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; and an undergraduate degree with a focus on African Studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University. He is a postgraduate scholar of international law at Euclid University, West Africa; and a doctoral scholar of business with a research focus on Pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

Attorney Ali has been admitted to the California State Bar; United States District Courts for the districts of Central California, Southern California, Northern California, and Colorado; United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth, Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits; United States Supreme Court; African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights; and the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands.

Attorney Zulu Ali is the founder and principal of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts, and defendants and victims at the international criminal court at The Hague, Netherlands.

In 2020, Attorney Ali was inducted into the prestigious Marquis Who's Who in America for excellence in law and activism; and, in 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been recognized by the National Black Lawyers-Top 100 and National Trial Lawyers-Top 100; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

Attorney Ali is host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali ; and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

