Attorney Zulu Ali Leads One of the Top Five Black Law Firms in the Nation

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali, founder and principal of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (https://zulualilaw.com), one of the Top Five Black Law Firms in the nation, as featured in Blackstar publication (https://blackstarsonline.com/here-are-five-leading-black-owned-law-firms-that-are-shaping-opportunities-for-americans/), and the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire.

Attorney Zulu Ali & Legal Team

In 2007, Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP with a vision inspired by great African American attorneys such as Avon Williams, Z. Alezander Looby, Thurgood Marshall and Johnnie Cochrane. Attorney Ali states: "Their legacy was first instilled in me as a child by my grandfather, who was a janitor that cleaned law offices. Both he and my grandmother saw legendary attorney Avon Williams as a symbol of hope and pride for black people who have often been subjected to injustice in this society. The vision of these great men and many like them is often forgotten, but I make it my mission to carry on their spirit as much as possible. I would not dare compare myself to these great champions of justice, I just hope that I can continue to do all I can to keep their spirit alive and do the best I can to get justice for those who are often denied. My grandfather cleaned law offices; now I own a leading law office. I am proud, blessed, and thankful to God, my family, and those great legal giants that made it possible; and a special thanks to my late mother, Linda Reese Harvey, who pushed me and made me understand that, with hard work and prayer, anything is possible."

A former police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Attorney Ali earned a juris doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University; and is a doctoral candidate (D.B.A.) researching pan-African and Black social entrepreneurship at California Southern University.

Attorney Ali's law firm focuses on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts. Ali is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania, Africa and the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands.

He served as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group that lobbied the United Nations for police reform in 2015. He is the Director of the Linda Reese Harvey Stop & Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters (https://stopfriskacademy.com/); Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost legal services to military veterans; and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. (https://iotaphitheta.org/leadership) serving on the international governing body (Grand Council) as General Legal Counsel.

He is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who and a recipient of the Albert Neilson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award (https://wwlifetimeachievement.com/2021/06/21/zulu-ali/), received the Marquis Who's Who Humanitarian Award for 2022. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

In 2022, Attorney Ali, along with his daughter Attorney Whitney Ali, were recognized as two of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Law and Justice Edition. MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by the United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237 (https://www.mipad.org/files/MIPAD-ANNOUNCEMENT-2022-Online-Version.pdf)

He has been honored as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in his area by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media (10nubianmedia.com/), a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

Additionally, Ali is the host of the radio talk show Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali (https://www.justicewatchradio.com/), which broadcasts from NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California; and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame (Chicago chapter).

A devoted family man, Ali has been married to his wife (Charito) since 1986, has four adult children (Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda), four grandchildren (Amayah, Tye, Izem, Amina, and Nasira), and resides in Southern California with his family.

