Attorney Zulu Ali Named Top 10 Immigration Lawyer and Criminal Lawyer by Attorney and Practice Magazine

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali in Riverside, California has been named Top 10 Criminal Defense Lawyer and Immigration Lawyer in the state of California by Attorney and Practice Magazine. Specializing in providing attorneys and legal practitioners with insight and advice from other legal professionals, as well as opinions and updates on the latest legal news in a wide variety of practice areas, Attorney and Practice Magazine awards list was created to recognize the achievements of the top 1% of trial lawyers. The organization awards the top attorneys in several legal practice areas including Immigration and Criminal Defense.

Attorney Zulu Ali

Attorney Zulu Ali, a native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served with the Marine Security Forces. After graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Attorney Ali served as a sworn police officer with the City of Shelbyville, City of Lewisburg, and Vanderbilt Police Departments, respectively.

Attorney Ali earned a Juris Doctorate (law degree) from Trinity International University Law School and a liberal arts degree with an emphasis in African Studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University.

Attorney Ali has been admitted to the California State Bar; United States District Courts for the districts of Central California, Southern California, Northern California, and Colorado; United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth, Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits; United States Supreme Court; and the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands.

In 2007, inspired by civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice, and defendants and victims at the international criminal court at The Hague, Netherlands. Attorney Ali and his law firm take on extremely difficult cases and matters that provide an opportunity to make changes in the law, through the courts, when the law is unjust.

Attorney Ali hosts the weekly radio show Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu on NBC radio affiliate KCAA radio in Redlands, California; and is the subject of the documentary film Purpose and Freedom: Keep Your Hand on the Plow.

Attorney Ali serves as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group lobbying the United Nations for police reform; Director of the Stop and Frisk Academy, which trains at risk youth and others to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost and low cost legal services to military veterans; and a member of the National Conference of Black Lawyers.

In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been Honored Top 100 Lawyers by the National Black Lawyers-Top 100; Top 100 Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers-Top 100; Premier 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Academy of Trial Attorney; Top 10 Lawyers in Criminal Defense, Immigration Law, and Personal Injury by the American Institute of Legal Counsel; Top 10 Attorney in Criminal Defense, Immigration, and Personal Injury by the American Jurist Institute; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

Attorney Ali has been married to his spouse, Charito, for over 33 years; and resides in Southern California with their four daughters and three grandchildren.

