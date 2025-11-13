RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali, founder of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP, has been honored by the Lawyer Herald in a featured profile titled "Attorney Zulu Ali Recognized by Leading Legal Publication for Carrying the Spirit of Iconic Black Legal Pioneers."

Attorney Zulu Ali

Attorney Zulu Ali has been recognized by The Lawyer Herald as carrying the spirit of iconic Black legal pioneers like Thurgood Marshall and Johnnie Cochran. The profile can be read here:

https://www.lawyerherald.com/articles/63448/20251003/zulu-ali-prominent-attorney-representing-those-seeking-justice.htm

The Lawyer Herald is a premier legal publication dedicated to delivering in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and commentary on emerging issues in law, justice, and policy. Attorney Ali and his firm have additionally been recognized as one of the Top 5 Law Firms for excellence in advocacy, independence, and service to underserved communities.

Beyond his national presence, Attorney Ali has also established a significant international footprint through his work on global justice issues, human rights advocacy, and international legal consulting. He is specifically listed as counsel before two of the world's most important human rights tribunals: the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Arusha, Tanzania. His placement on these prestigious rosters underscores his global influence and commitment to international justice.

In addition to his national and international legal work, Attorney Ali is the founder and director of the Linda Reese Harvey Stop & Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, a community program dedicated to mentoring, educating, and empowering youth through leadership development, legal literacy, and social awareness. The academy supports young people in navigating systemic challenges while fostering discipline, confidence, and civic responsibility.

Attorney Ali is also the founder and director of the Veterans Legal Clinic of the Inland Empire, where he and his team provide legal support, advocacy, and guidance to military veterans facing criminal, immigration, and civil challenges. As a former Marine, Attorney Ali established the clinic to ensure that those who served the nation receive the representation, respect, and justice they deserve.

In furthering his commitment to uplifting and empowering communities through media, culture, and storytelling, Attorney Ali is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings, a mass-media and production company specializing in feature and documentary films, motion pictures, radio and television programming, stage productions, music, and book publishing dedicated to advancing and preserving African American and minority family values.

Mr. Ali is also a proud member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., where he served with distinction as General Counsel under the 24th Administration.

The national legal publication highlights Ali's distinguished commitment to justice, independence, and social entrepreneurship in the legal profession. In the Lawyer Herald recognition, Attorney Ali is celebrated as an attorney who embodies the courage, integrity, and uncompromising commitment to justice reflected in legendary Black legal advocates throughout American history.

Attorney Ali stated:

"Justice in America is the best act in town. America became a great nation at the hands, blood, sweat, and tears of Black slaves and ultimately the Black fighters for justice during the Civil Rights Movement. The movement—not the founding fathers whose ideas were limited to white people—shaped the greatness of this nation. It was the sons and daughters of slaves who launched a rebellion against a racist and morally deficient nation, and the result of that struggle is what created the best nation in the world. That is the idea I seek to preserve and the cause I have devoted my life to—as a Marine, as a police officer, and as an attorney.

Throughout my journey, I have learned that the same qualities that invite resentment from some—my independence, resilience, refusal to bow to systems of comfort, and unwavering commitment to truth—are the very tools required to effect meaningful change. If some judges, attorneys, or prosecutors view that independence or courage as a threat, I view it as confirmation that I am standing in the right place. I use that resistance as fuel to push even harder for those who need representation that does not bend to convenience or political approval."

Ali further noted:

"My mission is to pursue an independence of justice—one that is unfiltered, unapologetic, and rooted in truth. I strive to build and embody the type of autonomy that most Black professionals are denied, and I do so with full acknowledgment of the giants who came before us.

If my presence disrupts the patterns of complacency in the legal system, it is because those patterns were never meant to protect the people I serve. I don't take offense when others envy or resent my path; I use that space to demonstrate discipline, integrity, and the strength of a Black attorney who does not need validation from oppressive structures. My role is not to fit in—it is to open doors, challenge inequity, and model the independence needed for the next generation of Black lawyers, advocates, and truth-tellers."

In the profile, Ali pays tribute to Civil Rights legal icons, especially Attorney Avon Williams, describing him as a fearless advocate who refused to bow to racist judicial authority and was jailed multiple times for standing firm.

Ali added:

"Those who came before us were despised, targeted, and attacked not because they were wrong, but because they dared to stand. If I experience any of that today, I accept it in the tradition of those warriors. I intend to use every ounce of adversity—whether it be jealousy, resistance, or criticism—to amplify justice, empower the underserved, and remind this nation of the moral responsibility it owes to the people who built it."

Attorney Zulu Ali — a former Marine, former police officer, law professor, host of the nationally recognized radio program Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali, and founder of the Justice Watch Radio Show — has earned widespread recognition for his legal work, including national honors for civil rights advocacy, criminal defense, immigration representation, and post-conviction litigation. His international legal work includes serving on the list of counsel before the International Criminal Court and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Official Website: https://zulualilaw.com/

Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali: https://www.justicewatchradio.com/

Linda Reese Harvey Stop & Frisk Youth Leadership Academy: https://stopfriskacademy.com/

Veterans Legal Clinic of the Inland Empire: https://zulualilaw.com/?page_id=1539

MEDIA CONTACT

Rosa Nunez, Media Specialist

Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP

2900 Adams Street, Suite C-13

Riverside, CA 92504

Phone: 951-782-8722

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Office of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP