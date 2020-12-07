Attorney Zulu Ali Renamed Top 10 Criminal and Immigration Lawyer by Attorney and Practice Magazine

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali, founder and principal of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (zulualilaw.com), the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire, has been renamed Top 10 Criminal Defense and Immigration Lawyer in the state of California for 2020-2021 by Attorney and Practice Magazine. Specializing in providing attorneys and legal practitioners with insight and advice from other legal professionals, as well as opinions and updates on the latest legal news in a wide variety of practice areas, Attorney and Practice Magazine awards list was created to recognize the achievements of the top 1% of trial lawyers. The organization awards the top attorneys in several legal practice areas including Immigration and Criminal Defense.

ATTORNEY ZULU ALI

A former sworn police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Attorney Ali earned a Juris Doctorate (law degree) from Trinity International University Law School; a master's in administration of justice (M.S.) and business (M.B.A.) from University of Phoenix; a liberal arts degree with an emphasis in African Studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University; and is currently a doctoral scholar of business researching pan-African business at California Southern University.

Attorney Ali has been admitted to the California State Bar; United States District Courts for the districts of Central California, Southern California, Northern California, and Colorado; United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth, Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits; United States Supreme Court; African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights; and the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands.

In 2007, inspired by the legacy of civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state, federal, and international courts. "We take on extremely difficult cases and matters that provide an opportunity to make changes in the law, through the courts, when the law is unjust. I face immense scrutiny for challenging the system," Ali adds.

Attorney Ali is Director of the Stop and Frisk Academy, which trains at risk youth and others to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost and low-cost legal services to military veterans.

In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been Honored as a Top 100 Lawyer by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney & Practice Magazine; Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America; Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers; and was inducted into Marquis Who's Biographical registry for excellence in law and activism and Professional registry as one of America's Top Lawyers.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media (10nubianmedia.com), a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

He also hosts the weekly syndicated radio show, Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali that airs on 1590 WCGO in Chicago, 1400 KSHP in Las Vegas, 1490 WWPR in Tampa, 102.3 FM and 1050 KCAA in Southern California; and streaming live and on podcast at justicewatchradio.com.

Attorney Ali, a devoted family man, has been married to his wife, Charito, for over 34 years; and resides in Southern California with their four daughters and three grandchildren.

Press Contact:

Rosa Nunez, Producer

Justice Watch Radio

951-782-8722

SOURCE Law Offices of Zulu Ali