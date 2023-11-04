Attorneys Alert Marshall Fire Victims To Pending Claim Deadline

News provided by

Singleton Schreiber

04 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Schreiber, America's premier fire litigation firm, is alerting those impacted by the Marshall Fire that the deadline to file a suit against the utility responsible for starting the fires is just over two months away.

In July of this year, Boulder County Sheriff's investigators concluded that the Marshall Fire of December 30, 2021 was started by an Xcel Energy power line. Now, time is running out for residents, business owners, and other individuals to make a claim for damaged property and/or injuries.

"This tragic fire killed two people and destroyed the homes of thousands of Boulder County residents," said Singleton Schreiber Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. "The victims of these fires need attorneys who specialize in this type of litigation and have the experience and resources necessary to make sure each one of them is made whole for their losses."

The Marshall Fire burned over 6,000 acres and caused more than $2 billion in damage. Overall, 37,500 residents were displaced, 1,084 structures were burned and another 149 were damaged.

"The Marshall Fire threatened and took lives, causing one of the biggest disruptions in our state's history," said Kevin Hannon, the managing partner of Singleton Schreiber's Denver office. "Almost every fire victims is underinsured, and they have every right to hold Xcel Energy responsible for its negligence in maintaining and operating its equipment."

Those wishing to reach out to the firm for help can contact Singleton Schreiber at (720) 740-5002 or via email at [email protected]. The firm's Denver office is located at 1641 N Downing St, Denver, CO 80218.

Singleton Schreiber is also hosting a Town Hall, information below:

Marshall Fire Town Hall

An exclusive opportunity to ask key questions and have your concerns addressed by experienced fire attorneys. We'll be discussing community updates and available resources.

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 2023

TIME: 6:30 PM MDT

WHERE: Louisville Recreation & Senior Center (900 W. Via Appia, Louisville, CO 80027)

About Singleton Schreiber

With over 250 employees and offices in Denver, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, Singleton Schreiber has successfully represented more than 15,000 victims of utility fires and recovered billions on their behalf. Gerald Singleton and Kevin Hannon are nationally recognized experts in fire and environmental litigation, and Singleton Schreiber is the "go to" law firm for any individual or municipality involved in fire litigation.

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber

Also from this source

Singleton Schreiber Files Class Action Against 3M, TYCO, Dupont, BASF, and Several Other Corporations Alleging Contamination of Private Water Supplies in Town of Campbell

Singleton Schreiber, with its co-counsel from Fitzpatrick, Skemp & Butler, filed two class action lawsuits in Wisconsin Federal Court against...

Lawsuit Against Inland Power & Light Company Alleges Utility Caused The Gray Fire

Leading national fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber filed a lawsuit against Inland Power & Light Company alleging the utility company is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.