Attorneys Alex Riddle and Christina Stone Join Riddle & Brantley LLP

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Alex Riddle and Christina Stone have joined Riddle & Brantley, a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across North Carolina. Riddle and Stone are recent graduates of the University of North Carolina School of Law, and both passed the North Carolina Bar Exam in 2020. The two are close friends and look forward to launching their legal careers at the same firm.

Attorneys Alex Riddle (left) and Christina Stone (right) recently joined the Riddle & Brantley law firm after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of Law

"Growing up, I watched my dad practice law. I loved seeing how he interacted with his clients and helped people," said Riddle. "I cannot remember the exact moment when I decided I wanted to become an attorney. I think I just knew all along I wanted to help others." Riddle is the daughter of founding partner and attorney Gene Riddle. She has a particular interest in civil rights law, and previously worked with the Innocence Project, helping convicted felons who maintain their innocence seek appeals. In 2021, Riddle was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 trial attorney in North Carolina by The National Trial Lawyers.

Stone is especially interested in workers' compensation law and served as a staff member for the prestigious North Carolina Law Review while at UNC. "I realized through my public service experiences in college that I wanted to dedicate my career to fighting for the rights of others and giving back to my community," said Stone.

"One of the best parts about practicing with a close friend is getting to share and learn from each other's experiences," said Riddle. "Christina is a great friend and a wonderful colleague. It is hard to find someone that you work with so well and I am thankful to have found that with such a good friend."

Riddle & Brantley is a North Carolina personal injury law firm that has recovered more than $600 million in compensation for victims since 2000 alone (see disclaimer below).

*** Disclaimer: The results mentioned do not guarantee a similar outcome, and they should not be construed to constitute a promise or guarantee of a particular result in any particular case. Every case is different, and the outcome depends on the unique facts and circumstances of the case.

