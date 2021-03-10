Attorneys And Friends Launch GoFundMe To Help Support Three Men Wrongfully Convicted In 1996 Case In Their Reintroduction To Society

Innocent Men Released After 24 Years in Prison

Mar 10, 2021, 11:32 ET

QUEENS, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives for George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson – all three of whom were released from prison on Friday, March 5 following 24 years of wrongful imprisonment – have set up a fund to help support the three men in their reintroduction to society. More information about the fund and how to make a donation can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/exoneration-george-bell-rohan-bolt-gary-johnson.

Left to Right: Rohan Bolt, George Bell and Gary Johnson Release from Green Haven Correctional Facility – March 5, 2021. Photo Credit: Klaus Enrique

Bell, Bolt and Johnson were wrongfully convicted of a double murder in Queens in 1996 and incarcerated for the last 24 years. Their release follows the Friday decision of The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas of the Queens County Supreme Court, to vacate the three men's convictions.

More information: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-innocent-queens-men-to-be-released-from-prison-following-wrongful-convictions-in-1996-case-301241516.html

Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt are represented by Rita Dave, Esq. George Bell is represented by Marc Wolinsky, Anna Schwarz and Amanda Lee of Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz; Scott Stevenson, Esq. of Aon plc; and David Crow, The Legal Aid Society. The investigators working on the case were Luke Brindle-Khym and Charles Linehan of QRI (Quest Research and Investigations) and Kevin Hinkson. Pete Fiorello, retired NYPD Detective, was instrumental in bringing the case to defense counsel's attention.

