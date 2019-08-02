Attorneys Damien H. Weinstein and Brian G. Klein Join Forces to Form Weinstein + Klein P.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Damien H. Weinstein and Brian G. Klein are pleased to announce the formation of a new boutique law firm, Weinstein + Klein (WK), which focuses on labor and employment counseling, litigation, and business matters.

Operating from offices in Manhattan and New Jersey, Messrs. Klein and Weinstein have more than 16 years of combined experience representing businesses, individuals, and entrepreneurs in a wide diversity of legal needs.

"After years of practicing law at other firms, Brian and I have decided to join forces to provide our clients with high-quality, trusted legal counsel, offering an enhanced level of personal attention not typically found at other firms," said Mr. Weinstein.

"We feel confident that our brand of hands-on, results-oriented, approachable counseling will help both existing and new clients avoid complicated, time-consuming litigation, as well as resolve potential lawsuits as efficiently and rapidly as possible," added Mr. Klein.

Prior to the formation of Weinstein + Klein, Mr. Weinstein was an associate at Fishkin Lucks LLP, where he represented clients in industries including hospitality, financial services, technology, insurance, and real estate. Earlier he worked for Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, a national litigation firm, where he represented institutional investors in class action litigation. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, from which he graduated magna cum laude, and earned his J.D. at Fordham School of Law, cum laude, where he was a member of both the Fordham Law Review and Moot Court programs.

Before forming WK, Mr. Klein spent nearly eight years working for Franklin, Gringer & Cohen, P.C, a boutique law firm where he assisted entrepreneurs with labor, employment, and corporate law matters. Since 2010, he has served as an adjunct professor at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

Both Mr. Weinstein and Mr. Klein have been consistently recognized as "Rising Stars" by New York Metro Super Lawyers.

ABOUT WEINSTEIN + KLEIN P.C.

Established in 2019, New York City-based Weinstein + Klein is a boutique law firm focused on labor and employment law, litigation, and business matters. Weinstein + Klein works with businesses, individuals, and entrepreneurs to protect their legal interests. In addition to advising clients on employment matters and working with businesses to minimize their risk of litigation, Weinstein + Klein advises small businesses and start-ups on various business law matters. For more information about Weinstein + Klein, please visit www.weinsteinklein.com .

