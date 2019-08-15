Attorneys Davis, Livingston, Sheehan, Winter, and Otake of Davis Levin Livingston Chosen to Best Lawyers for 2020

HONOLULU, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The dedicated lawyers at Davis Levin Livingston, a noted personal injury and full-service law firm based in Honolulu, have always sought to provide their clients with the powerful legal representation that they need during life's difficult times. In honor of this effort and their steady track record of results, The Best Lawyers in America® has recognized 5 attorneys from the firm: Mark S. Davis, Michael K. Livingston, Thomas M. Otake, Loretta A. Sheehan, and Matthew C. Winter.

All 5 attorneys are partners at the prestigious firm, and have gained a positive reputation across the country for their outstanding courtroom skills and powerful case strategies. Additionally, Attorney Thomas Otake has been recognized as the Best Lawyers 2020 Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year in Honolulu, making him the only attorney to receive this distinction in the entire Honolulu area.

In order to help prospective legal clients make the best decisions about their representation, The Best Lawyers in America provides annual attorney ratings that are backed by a rigorous peer-review methodology. After examining the top attorneys in each geographical area, the Best Lawyers team uses comprehensive peer and client feedback analysis, as well as multiple eligibility checks, to determine which lawyers can truly be considered to be at the top of their profession.

The entire team at Davis Levin Livingston would like to congratulate Attorneys Davis, Livingston, Sheehan, Winter, and Otake for this remarkable achievement. By pursuing justice for the accused and for injury victims, the firm will continue to follow in their footsteps and improve the lives of Hawaii's citizens.

