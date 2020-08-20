Attorneys Decof and Barry Named in The Best Lawyers in America©

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Mark B. Decof and Patrick C. Barry were selected for The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Edition. This list is published annually by Best Lawyers® to recognize the top 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States.

To be named in The Best Lawyers in America, attorneys must be nominated by a third-party. They are then required to undergo a rigorous peer review in which their legal skills and career histories are examined. The goal of this list is to represent the consensus of the renowned legal community across various regions and practice areas.

Attorney Decof is the principal shareholder and senior trial lawyer at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. As evidence of his skill, he has won many multimillion-dollar jury verdicts — more than any other Rhode Island trial lawyer. He was included in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer 2019 list, chosen as the 2017 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Plaintiffs in Providence, and listed by Super Lawyers® from 2007 to 2019.

Best Lawyers® has recognized Attorney Decof since 2003 and listed him in The Best Lawyers in America for a decade. In the 2021 Edition, Attorney Decof was named for his excellent work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Attorney Barry is a shareholder of Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Since 2010, he has been elected to the Super Lawyers® list and holds an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell™. The latter is considered the highest distinction in the legal industry, as attorneys are only selected if they demonstrate extremely strong legal skills and high ethical standards.

In the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Attorney Barry was noted for his passionate work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. He was also listed in the 2020 Edition.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is a personal injury law firm ranked in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in Rhode Island. The firm boasts attorneys who have earned Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" awards and listings in Super Lawyers®, a well-respected legal rating service. These esteemed recognitions are just a few of their noteworthy achievements as a team.



