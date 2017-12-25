Attorneys Evan Lubell & Ty Roland Secure Over $23 Million Verdict Against Florida Power & Light

On December 20th, Ft. Myers Attorneys Evan Lubell and Ty Roland secured over $23 million against Florida Power & Light (FPL) for the death of a 15-year old boy.

The Lee County jury ordered FPL to pay Justin Dominguez's mother, Tricia Dominguez, $12,500,000 (reduced to $8,750,000 reflecting the jury's finding of 30% comparative negligence against Justin for climbing the bamboo), and $15,000,000 in punitive damages for the utility's failure to remove the bamboo Justin was climbing on when he was electrocuted.

FPL knew about the closeness of the bamboo to its electrical wires at that location for over 3 years before Justin was killed.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather, Keen & Littky-Rubin