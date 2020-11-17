Attorneys File Wrongful Death Suit On Behalf of the Family of Duntate Damar Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, attorneys for the family of Duntate Damar Young filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx Corporation and Satco, Inc. arising out of an incident that happened at the FedEx Hub in Memphis, Tennessee in November of last year. On November 13, 2019, Duntate Young was killed in a horrific and preventable work-place injury while working as a temporary worker at the FedEx Hub. Duntate suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a cargo container door, manufacturer by Satco, Inc. and utilized by FedEx in their operations at the FedEx Hub. Duntate had two minor children at the time of his death; he was only 23 years old.

The attorneys for the family, Alex Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, and Jeffrey S. Rosenblum of Rosenblum & Reisman, P.C., assert that the Satco cargo container was unreasonably dangerous and defective in both its design and the way it was manufactured. They further assert that Satco failed to warn its customers and end users of the dangers associated with this cargo container. The family is also pursuing claims against FedEx for their continued intentional disregard of appropriate safety protocols at their facilities.

Attorney Hilliard notes "[t]he tragedy is that this horrible accident was completely preventable. Had FedEx taken action to ensure workers at the facility received the protection they deserved, two young children might still have their father today." Rosenblum added "[t]his is the fourth death at this facility in 5 years and the Tennessee Occupational Safety Hazard Administration has issued fines against FedEx for each of those deaths; something has to change." The lawsuit states that FedEx was fully aware of safety issues at this facility and still engaged in a pattern of disregarding safety protocols for its temporary workers. Moreover, the lawsuit states that FedEx had knowledge of the specific problem with this cargo door that ultimately killed Duntate Young prior to this incident and yet failed to take steps to protect their workers.

Estate of DUNTATE v. FEDEX CORPORATION, et al. Case No. CT-4818-20

Link to complaint: https://hmglawfirm.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT.pdf

