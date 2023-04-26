Attorneys for Family of Mays Landing Man Fatally Beaten In 2019 While In Custody React to Indictments of Correctional Officers and Cops Announced by N.J. Attorney General

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, Kline & Specter, and Michael A. Donio represent Mario P. Terruso, Jr.'s family

CAMDEN, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Mario P. Terruso, Jr., 41, the Mays Landing father-of-five fatally beaten in 2019 by New Jersey officers entrusted with his care while in custody, today believe elusive justice is finally in sight after the state's Attorney General just announced a series of indictments following a lengthy grand jury investigation into the alleged crime and conspiracy. The legal team from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, Kline & Specter, and Michael A. Donio, that filed, in 2021, a federal civil rights, negligence and wrongful-death action resulting from the horrific, unlawful, unprovoked and unjustified incident, says it now also looks forward to obtaining the full measure of justice, including through civil court proceedings.

Family Photo: (Mario Jr. with parents, Linda and Mario Sr., and son, Nico)

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, said following the AG's announcement, "We have great respect for the overwhelming majority of police, correctional officers, and healthcare workers who serve our communities.

However, we also have a solemn duty to represent the loved ones of innocent people like Mario Terruso who are, for no reason, deprived of their fundamental constitutional rights; all those responsible for his senseless and preventable death – not just the individuals named in this indictment – but those defendants in our comprehensive 14-count federal court complaint (Terruso-Crespo v. Atlantic County Justice Facility, et al., Case Number: 1:21-cv-15288-CPO-SAK), must and will be held accountable through our justice system." Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys Andrew R. Duffy and Michael A. Budner are also part of the legal team.

Tom Kline, of Kline & Specter, explained, "The indictments of the Atlantic County correctional officers and the Hamilton Township police officers – including supervisors – for an attack on a man who was wrongfully taken into custody is one step on the long path to justice for his family in the criminal and civil justice systems. They seek all those involved to be held fully accountable."

Kline & Specter attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, is also serving as plaintiff's co-counsel.

Michael A. Donio, of Donio Law, a retired state Superior Court judge and personal attorney to the Terruso family, added, "I grew up with Mario's father, Mario Sr., the distinguished former New Jersey State Police lieutenant, and I know first-hand that his extended family longs for justice, first and foremost, but also real reforms in correctional and police policies and practices to avert another preventable death of an innocent member of our community who was inhumanely denied the medical care he desperately and so obviously needed. If he'd have been treated properly, with compassion not contempt, he'd be alive today."

According to the complaint, "Mr. Terruso, despite exhibiting no signs of resistance, was violently thrown to the floor, and fatally beaten" by Atlantic County Justice Facility correctional officers. It added, "The beating and use of excessive force against Mr. Terruso by the defendants and the subsequent cover up was not an isolated or aberrational incident. It was the direct result of systemic deficiencies in the training, supervision and discipline of the ACJF officers. . . that began long before the brutal assault and killing of Mr. Terruso and continue to this day." It is alleged that the coverup included efforts to block cameras from capturing the brutal beating and spreading lies that Mr. Terruso was not compliant. Despite attempts to the contrary, much of his mistreatment was, in fact, videotaped and the office of state Attorney General made those videos publicly available prior to yesterday's indictment announcement.

